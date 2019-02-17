Grammy-nominated electronic musician and DJ Joel Thomas Zimmerman, known professionally as Deadmau5 (pronounced “dead mouse”), has apologized for using a homophobic slur.

Zimmerman was suspended from Twitch for using homophobic language during a live stream of a PlayerUnknown's Battleground group match.

Upset over another player “stream sniping,” Zimmerman said: “Is that some fucking cock-sucking stream sniper faggot!” (“Stream sniping” is the practice of watching the Twitch stream of your opponent to find their location. Most players consider this cheating.)

Zimmerman was initially furious over the suspension, saying that what he said was “harmless” and vowed not to return to the streaming gaming platform.

But he changed his tune in a longer statement that included an apology.

“I know what I said was wrong, and my hastily composed non-apology was insult to injury,” he said in a Reddit post. “I realize that trying to somewhat dismiss it as 'gamer culture' was even worse. I don't know why I did that. But I do know it was stupid and insensitive and I feel even more ashamed. This was my worst moment.”

Zimmerman added that he would be taking a low profile as he continues to work on new music.

Last year, Zimmerman made headlines over a heated exchange on Twitter in which he told a user that there were “far worse fates” than wearing a mouse head mask, such as sucking a guy off. When called out for the comment, Zimmerman responded: “fine. how many biological women have you sucked off? there I fixed it.”