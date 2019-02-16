Venezuelan police on Friday raided the offices of an HIV/AIDS organization. The authorities seized medications and arrested three activists.

According to the Washington Blade, police raided the offices of Fundacion Mavid in the city of Valencia in the state of Carabobo.

The raid was confirmed in a press release from the International Council for AIDS Service Organizations (ICASO), which said that police seized donated infant formula and medications for people with HIV/AIDS and arrested three human rights activists who work for the organization.

“We are scared for the safety of our activists and call upon the global community to help us – not just us, but the people of Venezuela living with HIV,” the group said.

The raid came on the heels of reports that Venezuela is facing a health crisis due to the lack of available drugs to treat people living with HIV, the virus that causes AIDS.

Venezuela is in the midst of an economic crisis that has lead to shortages of food and medicine, driving millions to flee the country.