During an appearance Friday on Ellen DeGeneres' daytime talk show, out actress Ellen Page said that LGBT rights are not up for debate.

Page, who is promoting her latest project, Netflix's The Umbrella Academy, spoke with DeGeneres about her activism.

During a recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Page said that the Trump administration was partially responsible for the alleged homophobic attack on out actor Jussie Smollett. She specifically called out Vice President Mike Pence's anti-LGBT rhetoric.

“I texted you right after I saw that and I also texted Stephen. I just thought it was amazing,” DeGeneres said of the interview.

“What people need to know is it's life or death,” Page replied. “People need to know that when you're growing up in a society that makes you feel like there's something wrong with you, that something needs to be fixed. It's extremely dangerous and harmful.”

After noting that Page, as host of Viceland's Gaycation, sees extreme examples of anti-LGBT discrimination and violence, DeGeneres, who was recently criticized for supporting Kevin Hart as host of this year's Oscars as he attempted to dismiss accusations of homophobia, admitted that she's sometimes overwhelmed by the news cycle.

“I think most of us, we're so bombarded. You watch the news … we're bombarded with horrible things going on all the time in every area. Not just anti-gay. It's everything. I think sometimes we just keep our heads down and we just keep trying to do what we can,” DeGeneres said.

Page, who came out in 2014 and married Emma Portner last year, responded: “We have so little representation in the media and we don't learn about LGBTQ history in schools. These are the things that we need. You know what it's like, Ellen. You know what it's like to grow up and internalize homophobia and live with that shame that poisons you.”

“Oh, I do,” DeGeneres replied.

“And we need to have these conversations because kids kill themselves, are kicked out of their homes, run away from home. … It's not a debate. Marriage equality should never have been a debate. It's not a debate,” Page said to applause from the audience.