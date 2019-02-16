In an interview with PEOPLE Magazine, Broadway star Ben Platt discussed his sexuality for the first time publicly.

In the video for the single “Ease My Mind” from the album Sing To Me Instead, Platt shares a kiss with out actor Charlie Carver.

Speaking with PEOPLE Magazine, Platt said that he came out at age 12.

“I've been out since I was 12 years old to my family and anyone in my life,” Platt said. “I've never sort of hidden that or been ashamed by it. It's just part of me.”

He added that “Ease My Mind” was about a man he was in love with.

“When we were conceptualizing this sort of loose narrative that we wanted to connect through the videos, there was not really any moment where we had to decide it should be about me and a man as opposed to anything else,” Platt said. “Because it was just, 'We're going to represent what this was inspired by,' which was this man that I was in love with. So it was really a no-brainer.”

Platt, 25, has appeared in Broadway productions of The Music Man, The Book of Mormon, and Dear Evan Hansen, for which he won a Tony. His film credits include Pitch Perfect, Pitch Perfect 2, and Ricki and the Flash.