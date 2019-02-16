In an interview with PEOPLE
Magazine, Broadway star Ben Platt discussed his sexuality for the
first time publicly.
In
the video for the single “Ease My Mind” from the album Sing
To Me Instead, Platt shares a kiss with out actor Charlie Carver.
Speaking with PEOPLE Magazine,
Platt said that he came out at age 12.
“I've been out since I was 12 years
old to my family and anyone in my life,” Platt said. “I've never
sort of hidden that or been ashamed by it. It's just part of me.”
He added that “Ease My Mind” was
about a man he was in love with.
“When we were conceptualizing this
sort of loose narrative that we wanted to connect through the videos,
there was not really any moment where we had to decide it should be
about me and a man as opposed to anything else,” Platt said.
“Because it was just, 'We're going to represent what this was
inspired by,' which was this man that I was in love with. So it was
really a no-brainer.”
Platt, 25, has appeared in Broadway
productions of The Music Man, The Book of Mormon, and
Dear Evan Hansen, for which he won a Tony. His film credits
include Pitch Perfect, Pitch Perfect 2, and Ricki
and the Flash.