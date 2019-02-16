Appearing Thursday on Ellen DeGeneres' daytime talk show, Grammy-winner Brandi Carlile said that DeGeneres had inspired her to come out.

Carlile won three Grammys on Sunday for her album By the Way, I Forgive You and the song “The Joke.”

The 37-year-old singer-songwriter first publicly came out in a 2002 interview with The Los Angles Times. Carlile and wife Catherine Shepherd are raising two daughters.

After performing “The Joke,” Carlile was encouraged by DeGeneres to “tell everyone a little of your speech that you gave when you won your Grammy.”

“I basically just outlined that I came out of the closet when I was 14 years old … because of you,” Carlile said.

“I never attended any parties and was never invited to a dance or anything like that. I basically said that to be embraced by such a loving and enduring community was the dance of a lifetime,” she added.

“It's a brave thing to do too,” DeGeneres said of Carlile's coming out prior to release of her first studio album. “Most people that are performing, they worry about their careers. It's a brave thing for you to be open and out.”