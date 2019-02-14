Miley Cyrus will join host RuPaul
Charles and judges Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Mathews
on the season 11 premiere of RuPaul's Drag Race.
RuPaul's Drag Race returns
Thursday, February 28 on VH1 with a 90-minute episode.
(Related: RuPaul's
Drag Race
season 11 contestants announced.)
“In the jaw-dropping premiere, Cyrus
goes undercover in the workroom to spy on the new cast of queens,”
the show said in announcing Cyrus' appearance. “The first test is
to create signature looks from materials belonging to former RuPaul's
Drag Race legends.”
In a
trailer for the premiere episode, Cyrus rhetorically asks: “Are
you freaking out? Because I'm freaking out.”
(Related: Miley
Cyrus designed Converse's LGBT Pride collection.)