Miley Cyrus will join host RuPaul Charles and judges Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Mathews on the season 11 premiere of RuPaul's Drag Race.

RuPaul's Drag Race returns Thursday, February 28 on VH1 with a 90-minute episode.

“In the jaw-dropping premiere, Cyrus goes undercover in the workroom to spy on the new cast of queens,” the show said in announcing Cyrus' appearance. “The first test is to create signature looks from materials belonging to former RuPaul's Drag Race legends.”

In a trailer for the premiere episode, Cyrus rhetorically asks: “Are you freaking out? Because I'm freaking out.”

