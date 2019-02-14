The stars of Netflix's Queer Eye on Wednesday announced the premiere date for the reality show's upcoming third season.

Queer Eye season three will arrive on Friday, March 15.

The premiere news was announced via a video on Instagram set to “Now That I Found You,” an upcoming single from Carly Rae Jepsen.

“WE'RE BAAACK HENNYS!” Queer Eye captioned the video. “Get ready to [heart emoji] L<3VE YOURSELF! [heart emoji] Queer Eye 3 launches March 15. HUGE thanks to @carlyraejepsen for this exclusive preview of her *NEW BOP*, 'Now That I Found You.'”

The third season of Netflix's Queer Eye, a reboot of Bravo's Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, is currently filming in Kansas City, Missouri. Previous seasons were filmed in Georgia. The new show features Antoni Porowski (food and wine), Tan France (fashion), Karamo Brown (culture), Bobby Berk (design) and Jonathan Van Ness (grooming).

