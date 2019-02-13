GLAAD announced on Tuesday that it will
honor out actor Sean Hayes at the 30th annual GLAAD Media
Awards in Los Angeles on March 28.
GLAAD will present Hayes with the
Stephen F. Kolzak Award, which is presented to an LGBT media
professional who has made a significant difference in promoting
acceptance. Hayes is best known for his role as Jack McFarland on
the NBC sitcom Will & Grace.
“For many Americans, the TV character
of Jack McFarland was one of the first out and proud gay men who they
met and cheered for. Sean’s portrayal of Jack changed countless
hearts and minds, and increased LGBTQ visibility at a time in history
when representation and inclusion were low,” said GLAAD President
and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis. “On screen and off screen, Sean uses his
platforms to advance stories and messages that make the world laugh,
make the world think, and further acceptance of all.”
Previous honorees include Jim Parsons,
Laverne Cox, Ellen DeGeneres, Troye Sivan, Ruby Rose, Chaz Bono,
Wanda Sykes, Melissa Etheridge, Pedro Zamora, Robert Greenblatt,
Paris Barclay, and Sir Ian McKellen.
GLAAD previously announced that Madonna
would receive its Advocate for Change Award at the New York City
Media Awards.