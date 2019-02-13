GLAAD announced on Tuesday that it will honor out actor Sean Hayes at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles on March 28.

GLAAD will present Hayes with the Stephen F. Kolzak Award, which is presented to an LGBT media professional who has made a significant difference in promoting acceptance. Hayes is best known for his role as Jack McFarland on the NBC sitcom Will & Grace.

“For many Americans, the TV character of Jack McFarland was one of the first out and proud gay men who they met and cheered for. Sean’s portrayal of Jack changed countless hearts and minds, and increased LGBTQ visibility at a time in history when representation and inclusion were low,” said GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis. “On screen and off screen, Sean uses his platforms to advance stories and messages that make the world laugh, make the world think, and further acceptance of all.”

Previous honorees include Jim Parsons, Laverne Cox, Ellen DeGeneres, Troye Sivan, Ruby Rose, Chaz Bono, Wanda Sykes, Melissa Etheridge, Pedro Zamora, Robert Greenblatt, Paris Barclay, and Sir Ian McKellen.

GLAAD previously announced that Madonna would receive its Advocate for Change Award at the New York City Media Awards.