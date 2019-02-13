The first episode of Netflix's upcoming Armistead Maupin's Tales of the City will open the 2019 San Francisco International Film Festival.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the festival will kick off at the Castro Theater on April 10.

Attending a post-screening Q&A will be showrunner, writer, and executive producer Lauren Morelli, director and executive producer Alan Poul, and star and executive producer Laura Linney. Armistead Maupin is also expected to attend.

Netflix's 10-episode limited series will be set in present day San Francisco as Mary Ann Singleton (played by Laura Linney) returns to the boarding house run by Anna Madrigal (Olympia Dukakis) at 28 Barbary Lane. The premise appears to follow Maupin's eighth novel in the series, Mary Ann in Autumn.

“Like nothing before it, Armistead Maupin’s series of Tales of the City books defined the values and unique worldview of San Francisco and the Bay Area,” SFFILM executive director Noah Cowan said in a statement. “We are thrilled that this new take on his original vision, the remarkable result of a collaboration between Lauren Morelli and Alan Poul, that incredible cast, and our friends at Netflix, can be introduced to the world for the first time in the place that originally gave it life. It’s going to be one hell of a ‘coming home’ party!”

The first three novels in Maupin's Tales of the City series have been adapted into television miniseries starring Dukakis and Linney. Both are returning to reprise their roles. Joining the cast are Ellen Page, Caldwell Tidicue (Bob the Drag Queen), Murray Bartlett, Matthew Risch, Paul Gross, Daniela Vega, and Jen Richards.