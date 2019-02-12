Massachusetts Representative Joe Kennedy, a Democrat, on Monday introduced a House resolution that rejects President Donald Trump's ban on transgender troops.

Kennedy chairs the Congressional Transgender Task Force.

“No one willing to serve in our armed services and sacrifice for this country should be subjected to intolerance and bigotry from their commander-in-chief,” Kennedy said in a statement.

“But beyond the message sent to our servicemembers, the President’s tweets sent a hateful, harmful message to every single transgender man, woman and child in this nation. Today, my colleagues and I are not only rejecting this misguided policy, but telling every transgender American that they are seen, they are heard, and they will not be erased or discounted by their government.”

According to The Hill, the non-binding resolution has 111 co-sponsors.

In a series of tweets in July 2017, Trump declared that the military will no longer “accept or allow” transgender troops to serve “in any capacity,” reversing Obama-era policy on transgender individuals serving in the military.

LGBT activists filed four lawsuits in federal courts challenging the ban.

After several setbacks in lower courts, the administration modified its policy to allow transgender troops to serve provided they do so as the sex they were assigned at birth.

Last month, the Supreme Court allowed the policy to take effect as the cases wind through the courts.

According to the Washington Blade, the resolution states that the House is “strongly opposed” to Trump's ban and rejects “the flawed scientific and medical claims” used by the administration to justify the ban. The resolution also calls on the Pentagon to “maintain an inclusive policy allowing qualified transgender Americans to enlist and serve in the armed forces.”