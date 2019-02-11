A character on Andi Mack has
made history as the first Disney Channel character to say “I'm
gay.”
On Friday's episode, 13-year-old Cyrus
Goodman, played by Joshua Rush, came out gay to Jonah Beck (Asher
Angel) during his grandmother's mourning service.
“That's gefilte fish – skip that –
and I'm gay,” Cyrus told Jonah as he acquaints his friends with his
family's Jewish food.
“Yeah? Okay, cool,” Jonah
responded.
Cyrus had previously come out to his
friends but waited to tell Jonah because he had a crush on him.
Rush, 17, praised his coming out
storyline.
“Every day is a blessing working on
this show,” he said in a tweet. “This milestone is just another
stitch in a rich and vibrant tapestry that is Cyrus Goodman.”
(Related: One
Million Moms says Disney Channel's gay storyline robs tweens of their
innocence.)