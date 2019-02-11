A character on Andi Mack has made history as the first Disney Channel character to say “I'm gay.”

On Friday's episode, 13-year-old Cyrus Goodman, played by Joshua Rush, came out gay to Jonah Beck (Asher Angel) during his grandmother's mourning service.

“That's gefilte fish – skip that – and I'm gay,” Cyrus told Jonah as he acquaints his friends with his family's Jewish food.

“Yeah? Okay, cool,” Jonah responded.

Cyrus had previously come out to his friends but waited to tell Jonah because he had a crush on him.

Rush, 17, praised his coming out storyline.

“Every day is a blessing working on this show,” he said in a tweet. “This milestone is just another stitch in a rich and vibrant tapestry that is Cyrus Goodman.”

