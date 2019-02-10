In a cover interview with Plus,
out Olympian Gus Kenworthy talks about why he's participating in
AIDS/LifeCycle, an annual ride from San Francisco to Los Angeles that
raises funds and awareness about the ongoing HIV/AIDS epidemic.
Kenworthy has pledged to raise $1
million, the largest amount raised by an individual rider in the
event's history.
The 7-day ride will take place in June,
and Kenworthy will be riding a custom rainbow-colored Cannondale
bike. Cannondale will also auction off a replica of the bike and
donate all proceeds to AIDS/LifeCycle.
“I think the younger generation was
spared from experiencing a time when a diagnosis meant a death
sentence, but we still have a long way to go,” Kenworthy said. “We
need to continue to speak up for the cause and teach young people how
to protect themselves – that’s part of the reason I am doing the
AIDS/LifeCycle ride.”
The 27-year-old Kenworthy has a huge
social media following.
“With a large audience, I have an
opportunity to make a big impact and help a lot of people living with
HIV today. Some of my sponsors through skiing and the Olympics have
also kindly pledged to donate and host events to support the cause,”
he
added.
(Related: Gus
Kenworthy joins cast of American
Horror Story.)