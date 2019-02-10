In a cover interview with Plus, out Olympian Gus Kenworthy talks about why he's participating in AIDS/LifeCycle, an annual ride from San Francisco to Los Angeles that raises funds and awareness about the ongoing HIV/AIDS epidemic.

Kenworthy has pledged to raise $1 million, the largest amount raised by an individual rider in the event's history.

The 7-day ride will take place in June, and Kenworthy will be riding a custom rainbow-colored Cannondale bike. Cannondale will also auction off a replica of the bike and donate all proceeds to AIDS/LifeCycle.

“I think the younger generation was spared from experiencing a time when a diagnosis meant a death sentence, but we still have a long way to go,” Kenworthy said. “We need to continue to speak up for the cause and teach young people how to protect themselves – that’s part of the reason I am doing the AIDS/LifeCycle ride.”

The 27-year-old Kenworthy has a huge social media following.

“With a large audience, I have an opportunity to make a big impact and help a lot of people living with HIV today. Some of my sponsors through skiing and the Olympics have also kindly pledged to donate and host events to support the cause,” he added.

