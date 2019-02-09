The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation this week announced that it will honor actress and LGBT advocate Josie Totah at its sixth annual Time to THRIVE Conference.

HRC will present Totah, 17, with its Upstander Award during its February 15-17 conference in Anaheim, California.

Totah, who starred in the NBC sitcom Champions, came out transgender in a power essay last year.

(Related: Actor Josie Totah comes out as transgender.)

“By living her truth as a trans woman, Josie is setting an inspiring example for trans and gender-expansive young people everywhere that they can live and thrive as their true selves,” said Vincent Pompei, director of HRC's Time to THRIVE conference. “We are so proud to call this amazing young actor part of our HRC family, and know that her powerful message will galvanize the youth-serving professionals at Time to THRIVE to go back to their communities with a renewed commitment to help create affirming, supportive spaces for LGBTQ young people.”

HRC previously announced that it would also be honoring television personality Earvin “EJ” Johnson, Olympian Adam Rippon, Judy and Dennis Shepard, the parents of Matthew Shepard, and Brian Coleman, the American School Counselor Association's 2019 “School Counselor of the Year,” at its annual conference.

(Related: Adam Rippon, E.J. Johnson to be honored for their LGBT advocacy.)