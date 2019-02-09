Out actress Ellen Page on Thursday
criticized actor Chris Pratt for attending an “infamously
anti-LGBTQ” church.
Appearing on The Late Show with
Stephen Colbert to promote The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part,
Pratt discussed how he had just finished a 21-day Daniel Fast at the
encouragement of his church. He also shared that the pastor had
advised him on balancing fame.
“If the spotlight that is shining on
you is brighter than the light that's within you, it will kill you,”
Pratt said that he was told.
“Oh. K. Um,” Page responded in a
tweet. “But his church is infamously anti lgbtq so maybe address
that too?”
Pratt attends the megachurch Hillsong
Church, which has locations in New York and Los Angeles.
Carl Lentz, who helms the church's New
York location, in 2015 called homosexuality a “sin” and declared
that gay people could not hold leadership positions in the church.
Other leaders have come out against marriage equality and the church
has faced criticism in the past over its support for therapies that
attempt to alter the sexuality or gender identity of lesbian, gay,
bisexual and transgender people.
The 31-year-old Page came out lesbian
in 2014. She is married to Emma Portner.
