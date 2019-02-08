Appearing at Thursday's National Prayer Breakfast, President Donald Trump praised Second Lady Karen Pence as a “terrific woman.”

“She just went back to teaching art classes at a Christian school,” Trump said of Pence. “Terrific woman.”

Pence recently returned to teaching at the Immanuel Christian School in Springfield, Virginia, which does not allow LGBT students or students with LGBT families and refuses to employ LGBT individuals.

LGBT activists have criticized the school's policies and Pence's decision to return there after 12 years.

Trump also highlighted his administration's continued support of “religious freedom.”

“To ensure that people of faith can always contribute to society, my administration has taken historic action to protect religious freedom,” the president told the crowd.

“Religious freedom” is generally understood among social conservatives to mean support for policies that discriminate against LGBT individuals. An example would be a business that refuses to serve the LGBT community because of the religious beliefs of its owners.

“My administration is working to ensure that faith-based adoption agencies are able to help vulnerable children find their forever families while following their deeply held beliefs,” Trump said, a likely reference to a recently-issued federal waiver to a South Carolina adoption agency allowing it to deny child placement services to gay or non-Christian couples.

Democrats criticized Trump's remarks.

“President Trump has yet again attacked LGBTQ people, this time at the expense of children in need of a home,” Lucas Acosta, director of LGBTQ media for the Democratic National Committee, told the Washington Blade. “With more than 400,000 children in foster care nationwide, Trump should focus on increasing the placement of children with qualified potential parents, not supporting state-funded discrimination against LGBTQ families. Every child deserves a home, and every qualified person seeking to adopt deserves to be considered.”