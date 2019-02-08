Out actor Billy Eichner will star in an
upcoming Judd Apatow-produced romantic comedy.
According to Deadline
Hollywood, the untitled film will “center around two men
who have commitment problems and are attempting a relationship.”
“Excited, terrified, completely in
shock and PROUD as hell to announce this movie,” Eicher tweeted.
“We're making a big, new romantic comedy for Universal!!!!
AHHHHHHH!!!”
In addition to starring in the film,
Eichner will share writing credits with Nick Stoller, who is set to
direct the movie. Stoller's directing credits include Forgetting
Sarah Marshall, Get Him to the Greek and Neighbors.
The 40-year-old Eichner is best know as
the star and creator of Funny or Die's Billy on the Street,
which airs on truTV. Other credits include Craig Middlebrooks on
NBC's Parks and Recreation, a starring role opposite Julie
Klausner in the Hulu original series Difficult People, and a
recurring role on FX's anthology series American Horror Story.
(Related: Billy
Eichner wants a “gay season” of The
Bachelor.)