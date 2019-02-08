Out Olympian Gus Kenworthy will appear
in the upcoming ninth season of FX's American Horror Story.
Ryan Murphy, who created the anthology
series with Brad Falchuk, announced the addition on Instagram.
“That special moment when you realize
you have an Olympic medal AND will be playing Emma Roberts' boyfriend
on American Horror Story season 9,” Murphy captioned a photo
of a shirtless, grinning Kenworthy.
“I guess the cat's out of the bag,”
Kenworthy said in response. “I'm [hands clapping emoji] So [hands
clapping emoji] Fucking [hands clapping emoji] Shook [hands clapping
emoji] ILYS.”
On Twitter, Kenworthy asked himself how
he prepared for the role, and answered: “I actually played
'straight' for the first 23 years of my life.”
Kenworthy, who competed in the 2014 and
2018 Olympics, previously
said that his “dream was to be an actor, not a skier.”