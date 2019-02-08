As CBS' The Big Bang Theory
winds down, the show's out star Jim Parsons has announced he'll
produce a new series for Netflix.
According to Deadline Hollywood,
Parsons' production company That's Wonderful Productions is
developing a series for Netflix about a gay man with cerebral palsy.
(Related: Jim
Parsons tops Forbes
list of highest-paid TV actors.)
Special is based on Ryan
O'Connell's memoir I'm Special: And Other Lies We Tell Ourselves.
The series is “based loosely on
O'Connell's own upbringing and experience as a gay man navigating the
world with cerebral palsy,” Deadline
wrote.
The series will feature O'Connell as
himself. He will also write and executive produce. Rounding out the
cast are Jessica Hecht, Punam Patel, Marla Mindelle, Augustus Prew
and Patrick Fabian.
The 8-episode season of Special
premieres April 12 on Netflix.