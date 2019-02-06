GLAAD will honor Madonna with its
Advocate for Change award at the 30th annual GLAAD Media
Awards on May 4 in New York City.
“Madonna always has and always will
be the LGBTQ community’s greatest ally and it is only fitting to
honor and celebrate our biggest advocate at GLAAD’s biggest event
ever,” GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in a statement
released Tuesday. “From the HIV crisis to international LGBTQ
issues, she fearlessly pushes for a world where LGBTQ people are
accepted. Her music and art have been life-saving outlets for LGBTQ
people over the years and her affirming words and actions have
changed countless hearts and minds.”
The award honors a person who has
deeply affected the LGBT community.
Madonna, 60, is the second person and
the first woman to receive GLAAD's Advocate for Change award. Former
President Bill Clinton received the honor in 2013.
