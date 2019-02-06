GLAAD will honor Madonna with its Advocate for Change award at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards on May 4 in New York City.

“Madonna always has and always will be the LGBTQ community’s greatest ally and it is only fitting to honor and celebrate our biggest advocate at GLAAD’s biggest event ever,” GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in a statement released Tuesday. “From the HIV crisis to international LGBTQ issues, she fearlessly pushes for a world where LGBTQ people are accepted. Her music and art have been life-saving outlets for LGBTQ people over the years and her affirming words and actions have changed countless hearts and minds.”

The award honors a person who has deeply affected the LGBT community.

Madonna, 60, is the second person and the first woman to receive GLAAD's Advocate for Change award. Former President Bill Clinton received the honor in 2013.

