Out television personality Andy Cohen on Monday announced the birth of his son, Benjamin Allen Cohen.

The host of Bravo's Watch What Happens Live posted a photo of himself holding his newborn son.

“He is named after my grandfather Ben Allen,” Cohen captioned the photo on Instagram. “I'm in love. And speechless. And eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate. And I'm a dad. Wow.”

Cohen said that Benjamin weighed 9 pounds 2 ounces and was 20 inches.

The 50-year-old Cohen first announced he's expecting his first child via surrogate on his late night talk show on December 20.

“Family means everything to me, and having one of my own is something I've wanted in my heart for my entire life,” he said at the time. “And though it's taken me longer than most to get there, I cannot wait for what I envision will be the most rewarding chapter yet.”

