Out television personality Andy Cohen
on Monday announced the birth of his son, Benjamin Allen Cohen.
The host of Bravo's Watch What
Happens Live posted a photo of himself holding his newborn son.
“He is named after my grandfather Ben
Allen,” Cohen captioned the photo on Instagram. “I'm in love.
And speechless. And eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate.
And I'm a dad. Wow.”
Cohen said that Benjamin weighed 9
pounds 2 ounces and was 20 inches.
The 50-year-old Cohen first announced
he's expecting his first child via surrogate on his late night talk
show on December 20.
“Family means everything to me, and
having one of my own is something I've wanted in my heart for my
entire life,” he said at the time. “And though it's taken me
longer than most to get there, I cannot wait for what I envision will
be the most rewarding chapter yet.”
