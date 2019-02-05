President Donald Trump is expected to announce a plan during his State of the Union address to end HIV transmissions by 2030.

Major outlets such as The New York Times reported that the plan would target the U.S. communities with the highest HIV infections. HHS Secretary Alex Azar and CDC Director Robert Redfield have reportedly championed the plan.

According to the CDC, about 40,000 people in the United States are infected with the virus that can lead to AIDS if untreated every year.

The news comes on the heels of a similar pledge from the UK government.

“So today, we're setting a new goal: eradicating HIV transmission in England by 2030,” said UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock, “no new infections within the next decade, becoming one of the first countries to reach the UN zero infections target by 2030.”

LGBT groups reacted to the news with skepticism, noting the Trump administration's record on HIV and AIDS.

“If this administration wants to combat the spread of HIV, they need to immediately end their efforts to cut Medicaid funding, undermine the Affordable Care Act and license discrimination against the most at-risk communities when they seek healthcare,” said David Stacy, director of government affairs at the Human Rights Campaign (HRC). “This administration simply cannot achieve this goal while, at the same time, charging forward with attacks on health care for the communities most impacted by HIV. The American public deserves a real commitment from their government to end the HIV epidemic.”

Sarah Kate Ellis, president and CEO of GLAAD, had harsher words for the administration, calling the president's plan “empty rhetoric.”

“Unfortunately, President Trump’s announcement has already been undermined by his own administration’s record and rhetoric, and there is no reason for LGBTQ Americans or anyone else to see this as anything more than empty rhetoric designed to distract from what’s really happening behind the scenes every day,” Ellis said.

Without explanation, Trump last year fired his HIV/AIDS advisory panel. New members were not sworn in until last week. The administration has repeatedly sought to cut funding for PEPFAR, which has been credited with saving millions of lives around the world, particularly in Africa.