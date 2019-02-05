A Kansas bill that seeks to prohibit
discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity
has 55 co-sponsors.
According to The
Topeka Capital-Journal, the bill has 38 co-sponsors in the
House and 17 in the Senate, including some Republicans in both
chambers.
The legislation was proposed by
Democratic Representatives Brandon Woodard and Susan Ruiz, the
state's first openly gay lawmakers. Their bill would amend the
Kansas Act Against Discrimination, which currently prohibits
discrimination based on race, religion, color, sex, disability,
national origin, and ancestry, to include sexual orientation and
gender identity. The 1953 law offers protections in the areas of
employment, housing, and services. It also exempts religious
institutions.
Governor Laura Kelly, a Democrat, last
month signed an executive order protecting LGBT state employees.
Such protections had been eliminated by former Governor Sam
Brownback, a Republican now serving in the Trump administration.
In a statement, Kelly expressed her
support for the legislation. “This change is long overdue,” she
said.
