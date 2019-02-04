A federal magistrate is recommending partially blocking Tampa's ban on therapies that attempt to alter the sexual orientation or gender identity of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender youth.

Such therapies go by names such as “conversion therapy,” “reparative therapy,” “sexual orientation change efforts” or “ex-gay therapy.”

The Christian legal advocacy group Liberty Counsel sued the city after it approved its ban in 2017. The group argues that the city's ban is unconstitutional because it prohibits the therapists it represents from taking part in “speech” through their counseling.

Last week, U.S. Magistrate Judge Amanda Sansone recommended a partial injunction against the ban which would allow “non-coercive” therapies that consist entirely of talking, while banning “aversive” therapies such as electroshock therapy, The Washington Post reported.

Sansone's recommendation will be considered by a district judge, who will issue a ruling.

California was the first state to enact a state-wide ban. The Supreme Court has twice upheld California's ban on “conversion therapy” to minors.