Out actor-musician Jussie Smollett returned to the stage on Saturday, just days after suffering an alleged brutal hate crime in Chicago.

Smollett, who is black and came out gay in 2015, was attacked early Tuesday morning by two men in downtown Chicago. The men hurled racial and homophobic slurs and told Smollett that he was in “MAGA country.”

Smollett, 36, plays Jamal Lyon, a gay character, on the Fox drama Empire.

“There are so many words on my heart that I want to say,” an emotional Smollett said. “The most important that I can say, to keep it simple, thank you so much. … Regardless of what anyone else says, I will only stand for love. We hope that you all stand with us.”

“Just because there has been a lot of stuff that has been said about me that is absolutely not true,” Smollett later said, referring to questions raised about his story. “There are just a couple of points that I wanted to make really quick. … I was bruised, but my ribs were not cracked. I went to the doctor immediately – I was not hospitalized. Both my doctors in LA and Chicago cleared me to perform but said to take it easy, obviously. And, above all, I fought the fuck back.”

The Chicago Police Department has said that it is investigating “persons of interest” from surveillance videos. The FBI is investigating a threatening letter laced with white powder Smollett received last week. A spokesman told CNN that the white powder was aspirin.