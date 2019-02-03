Speaking Saturday at the Human Rights
Campaign's (HRC) New York Gala, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo
criticized President Donald Trump's record on LGBT rights.
After stating that the progress on LGBT
rights has been “phenomenal,” Cuomo added: “But something funny
happened on the way to the party, and what happened is spelled
TRUMP.”
“What's worse than just one man's
ideologies; it's not really about just President Trump. He has
brought an extreme ultra-conservative philosophy to Washington that
is looking to impose its will on this country.”
“Which, by the way, is totally
hypocritical to conservative theory, right? Conservative theory is
limited government – leave it to the states, leave it to
individuals. They have this schizophrenic conservative view. Which
is this activist conservatism that is going to be imposed on you.”
Examples Cuomo gave included views on
abortion, religion, and LGBT rights.
“They have their own view on
lifestyle and they are anti-LGBTQ, period. They do not approve of
that lifestyle. And they're going to impose it on you,” Cuomo
said.
“And what is worse, I don't even
believe it is a genuine mentality or orientation. I believe it's a
political tactic. And it's the oldest, most insidious tactic in the
world, it's called divide and conquer. People are afraid of
differences.”
Cuomo said that he's proud that New
York “has done more than any state in the United States to advance
the rights of the LGBTQ community, period.”
“In New York, we believe in love and
unity. … I love New York because New York loves you,” he added.