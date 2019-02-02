Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin is arguing in court that former Rowan County clerk Kim Davis is responsible for paying legal fees related to her decision to stop issuing marriage licenses to gay and straight couples in 2015.

Davis' office stopped issuing marriage licenses after the Supreme Court ruled that gay and lesbian couples have a constitutional right to marry. Davis, an Apostolic Christian, said that signing her name to marriage licenses that involve gay couples violated her religious beliefs.

Davis' refusal to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples landed her five days in jail for contempt of court and turned her into a Christian celebrity. Last year, she released her memoir, Under God's Authority: The Kim Davis Story.

After Bevin, a Republican, was elected governor, he signed a bill into law that removed the names of county clerks from Kentucky marriage licenses.

On the campaign trail in 2015, Bevin said that he “absolutely supported” Davis. But in court filings, the governor's lawyers argue that the state should not have to pay the more than $222,000 legal bill resulting from her actions.

“[Taxpayers] should not have to collectively bear the financial responsibility for Davis' intransigence,” the lawyers wrote. “Only Davis refused to comply with the law as was her obligation and as required by the oath of office she took.”

Davis' attorneys argue that she was acting as an agent for the state.

On Thursday, a federal judge is expected to hear arguments on whether to award legal fees.