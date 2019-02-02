The Arkansas Supreme Court on Thursday
ruled against Fayetteville's LGBT protections ordinance.
Voters approved the ordinance, which
prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender
identity in the areas of employment, housing and public
accommodations, in 2015, reversing an earlier vote that repealed a
similar ordinance approved by lawmakers.
In response to Fayetteville's
ordinance, state lawmakers approved a bill that outlaws
municipalities from adopting ordinances prohibiting LGBT
discrimination and Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson allowed the
bill to become law without his signature. The law took effect in
2015.
A Washington County judge allowed
Fayetteville to continue enforcing the ordinance as the city
challenged the constitutionality of the state law.
According to the
AP, the high court ruled that Fayetteville's measure violates the
state law that prohibits cities and municipalities from approving
such protections and dismissed the case. The justices did not rule
on the constitutionality of the state law.