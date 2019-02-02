HRC Foundation on Friday announced that it would honor figure skater Adam Rippon at its upcoming Time to THRIVE conference.

The sixth annual event will be held February 15-17 in Anaheim, California.

The group previously announced that Earvin “EJ” Johnson, the son of Magic and Cookie Johnson, would be honored at the event.

Rippon and Johnson will each be honored for their LGBT advocacy with HRC's Upstander Award. Brian Coleman, the American School Counselor Association's 2019 “School Counselor of the Year,” will also receive HRC's Upstander Award.

Rippon, the first openly gay male athlete to medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, is an outspoken supporter of LGBT rights.

“By being out and proud, Adam is taking LGBTQ visibility to a whole new level and inspiring countless LGBTQ youth around the world with his incredible talent and personality,” Vincent Pompei, director of HRC's Time to THRIVE conference, said in a statement. “He isn’t afraid to use his platform to speak out for equality, and we are proud to honor him at this year’s Time to THRIVE.”

After appearing on E!'s Rich Kids of Beverly Hills, Johnson became the subject of his own reality television series, EJNYC, which ran for one season on E!

“E.J. is a powerful role model to LGBTQ youth everywhere – showing through his work to end LGBTQ homelessness that all young people deserve a safe and inclusive place to thrive, and an equal chance to succeed in all aspects of their lives,” said Pompei. “Time to THRIVE was founded to provide cutting edge training and resources to educators and other youth-service providers across the country who are committed to the success of all young people, and we are proud to honor E.J. for embodying the values of this inspiring event.”

Coleman is the department chair for the counseling team at Jones College Prep High School, a public school in Chicago.

“We are thrilled to honor Brian Coleman for his work to ensure that all young people have a safe and inclusive place to learn, and an equal chance to thrive in all aspects of their lives,” Pompei said. “Brian demonstrates to youth-serving professionals what is possible, and we couldn’t be more proud to honor him at Time to THRIVE – a conference founded to provide cutting edge training and resources to educators and others across the country who are committed to the success of all young people.”

HRC also previously announced that Betty DeGeneres, the mother of Ellen DeGeneres, and transgender rights advocate Jazz Jennings would be among the guests attending this year's conference. The group will also honor Judy and Dennis Shepard, the parents of Matthew Shepard, with an Upstander Award during the Time to THRIVE conference.