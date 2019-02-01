President Donald Trump on Thursday called the attack on out actor Jussie Smollett “horrible.”

Smollett, who is black and came out gay in 2015, was attacked early Tuesday morning by two men wearing masks in downtown Chicago. The men hurled racial and homophobic slurs and told Smollett that he was in “MAGA country.”

Smollett, 36, plays Jamal Lyon, a gay character, on the Fox drama Empire.

Speaking with reporters in the Oval Office, Trump was asked about the attack.

“That I can tell you is horrible,” Trump answered. “It doesn't get worse.”

Smollett has said that he was speaking on the phone with his manager when the attack happened.

