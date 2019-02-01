In a recent podcast, out
singer-songwriter, actorTroye Sivan wondered whether his sexuality is
holding back his music career.
The 23-year-old Sivan is currently
promoting his second studio album, Bloom.
(Related: Troye
Sivan's single “Bloom” described as “gay anthem for bottoms.”)
Appearing on Homo Sapiens
podcast, Sivan said that he wondered whether the world was ready for
gay pop stars.
“I have a great management team and
great label, and I haven’t had this conversation with anyone else
in fear because I hate it, hate it, hate it when pop stars sound
bitter or blame any sort of lack of success on anything other than
for themselves. I don’t want to come across like I’m saying that
at all, but this just feels like a safe space where we can have an
open conversation,” Sivan said told hosts Chris Sweeney and Will
Young.
“Part of me wonders sometimes if I
would be more commercially successful if I wasn’t gay or not as 'in
your face gay.' I think we’re in a really interesting time in music
right now where we are seeing more and more queer artists pop up, but
we don’t have a queer Taylor Swift, we don’t have a queer
Rihanna, or a queer Beyoncé.”
“It’s not there yet I don’t
think. Though it feels very exciting to be where we are, I still feel
like there’s a really tall mountain to climb. Sometimes it can be
frustrating because I’m giving my all and not having some humongous
radio smash all over the world.”
“100% could just be on the music.
Maybe the music just isn’t good enough. Maybe the world is obsessed
with hip hop right now and I’m making the furthest thing from hip
hop. It could be a myriad other things, but a part of me wonders
sometimes, is the world actually ready right now for what I’m
trying to be?” he
added.
Sivan has been a vocal supporter of
LGBT rights.