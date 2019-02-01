At the Television Critics Association
(TCL) press tour on Thursday, Showtime announced that it has
greenlighted its much-anticipated sequel to The L Word.
The premium cable network said that it
had ordered an eight-episode season of the series to arrive before
the end of 2019, Deadline
Hollywood reported.
Marja-Lewis Ryan and series creator
Ilene Chaiken will executive produce, along with original series
stars Jennifer Beals, Katherine Moennig, and Leisha Hailey. Beals,
Moennig, and Hailey will also appear as their original characters on
the upcoming series. Erin Daniels, who played Dana Fairbanks, has
yet to announce whether she'll appear in the reboot.
“Marja has brought her unique and
contemporary vision to The L Word and blended it beautifully into the
fabric of Ilene’s groundbreaking series,” President of
Entertainment, Showtime Networks Gary Levine said in a statement.
“This revered show was both entertaining and impactful when it
originally ran on Showtime, and we are confident that our new version
will do that and more in 2019.”
Showtime's groundbreaking drama about a
group of lesbians living in Los Angeles ran for six seasons
(2004-2009) on the network. Chaiken has previously said that the new
series will be more inclusive than the original.
