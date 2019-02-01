Appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, out actress Ellen Page called out Vice President Mike Pence's opposition to LGBT rights, saying that his rhetoric is partially to blame for the recent homophobic attack against out actor Jussie Smollett.

Pence, the former governor of Indiana, is opposed to marriage equality and has been accused of supporting therapies that attempt to alter the sexual orientation or gender identity of LGBT people.

“The vice president of America wishes I didn't have the love with my wife. He wanted to ban that in Indiana. He believes in conversion therapy,” Page said in front of a live studio audience.

Smollett was attacked early Tuesday morning as he was walking in downtown Chicago. Two men hurled racial and homophobic slurs as they beat him.

“He has hurt LGBTQ people so badly as the governor of Indiana. And I think the thing we need to know, and I hope my show Gaycation did this in terms of connecting the dots, in terms of what happened the other day to Jussie – I don't know him personally. I send all of my love.”

“If you are in a position of power and you hate people and you want to cause suffering to them, you go through the trouble, you spend your career trying to cause suffering, what do you think is gonna happen?” Page rhetorically asked. “Kids are gonna be abused and they’re gonna kill themselves. And people are gonna be beaten on the street.”

“I have traveled the world and I have met the most marginalized people you could meet. I am lucky to have the time and the privilege to say this: This needs to fucking stop!” she added.

In 2015, Page confronted Texas Senator Ted Cruz at the Iowa State Fair about his opposition to LGBT rights.

