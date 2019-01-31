A Virginia House of Delegates panel will not hear two LGBT protections bills on Thursday as previously planned.

Senate Bill 1109 would prohibit discrimination in housing on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity, while Senate Bill 998 would prohibit such discrimination in employment.

The bills cleared the House Rules Committee on Monday and were expected to be heard today by the General Law Committee. The bills will not be eligible to become law this year unless they clear the committee by the end of this week.

According to several LGBT groups, neither bill was on the committee's docket this morning.

Both bills have cleared the Senate four times, including earlier this month, with three previous defeats in the Republican-controlled House.

Equality Virginia, the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) and Freedom for All Americans (FFAA) will meet at 1:30 PM in the General Laws Committee chamber to demand answers.

“It is clear that there is widespread, bipartisan support for legislation that would protect LGBTQ people from discrimination in housing and public employment in the commonwealth of Virginia,” Sarah Warbelow, legal director at the Human Rights Campaign, said in a statement. “As more Virginians and business leaders add their voices the growing majority who want to protect their friends and neighbors from discrimination, we have to ask the House of Delegates: what are you waiting for?”