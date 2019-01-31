Adam Lambert, Viola Davis, and Janet Jackson are among the celebrities, athletes, and politicians sending messages of support to out actor Jussie Smollett after he was attacked in Chicago.

Smollett, who is black and came out gay in 2015, was attacked early Tuesday morning by two men wearing masks in downtown Chicago. The men hurled racial and homophobic slurs and told Smollett that he was in “MAGA country.”

Smollett, 36, plays Jamal Lyon, a gay character, on the Fox drama Empire.

In a tweet, out tennis legend Billie Jean King wrote: “The racist, homophobic attack on @JussieSmollett reminds us that crimes targeting people for the color of their skin and who they love still happen. We must stand united against this hateful violence. Sending Jussie love and prayers for a quick recovery.”

“Sending u my love [heart emoji, hands praying emoji],” Janet Jackson messaged.

“Sending healing energy to @JussieSmollett,” out singer Adam Lambert said in a tweet.

Out actor Daniel Franzese (Looking, Mean Girls) said that the attack left him “angry.”

“I'm so angry. @JussieSmollett is such a kind human being. Tell me again how funny [it] is to joke about violence against lgbtq people,” he tweeted, a possible reference to comedian Kevin Hart's recent controversy surrounding old homophobic jokes. “Jussie we love you brother and I'm praying for a peaceful physical and emotional recovery.”

Viola Davis added: “We ALL have to take this racist and homophobic act of violence very personally! My arms are around you @JussieSmollett. You are loved!”

Out actor George Takei wondered in a tweet “What kind of country do we live in” and called the attack “horrific.”

“Four years ago, @Jussie Smollett came out on my show,” out daytime talk show host Ellen DeGeneres messaged. “I'm sending him and his family so much love today.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former Vice President Joe Biden were among the politicians who reacted to the news. Pelosi called the attack “an affront to our humanity,” while Biden tweeted: “We must stand up and demand that we no longer give this hate safe harbor, that homophobia and racism have no place on our streets or in our hearts.”