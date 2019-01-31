Adam Lambert, Viola Davis, and Janet
Jackson are among the celebrities, athletes, and politicians sending
messages of support to out actor Jussie Smollett after he was
attacked in Chicago.
Smollett, who is black and came out gay
in 2015, was attacked early Tuesday morning by two men wearing masks
in downtown Chicago. The men hurled racial and homophobic slurs and
told Smollett that he was in “MAGA country.”
(Related: Jussie
Smollett at home recovering after possible anti-gay hate crime.)
Smollett, 36, plays Jamal Lyon, a gay
character, on the Fox drama Empire.
In a tweet, out tennis legend Billie
Jean King wrote: “The racist, homophobic attack on @JussieSmollett
reminds us that crimes targeting people for the color of their skin
and who they love still happen. We must stand united against this
hateful violence. Sending Jussie love and prayers for a quick
recovery.”
“Sending u my love [heart emoji,
hands praying emoji],” Janet Jackson messaged.
“Sending healing energy to
@JussieSmollett,” out singer Adam Lambert said in a tweet.
Out actor Daniel Franzese (Looking,
Mean Girls) said that the attack left him “angry.”
“I'm so angry. @JussieSmollett is
such a kind human being. Tell me again how funny [it] is to joke
about violence against lgbtq people,” he tweeted, a possible
reference to comedian Kevin Hart's recent controversy surrounding old
homophobic jokes. “Jussie we love you brother and I'm praying for
a peaceful physical and emotional recovery.”
(Related: Kevin
Hart says people “choose” to be offended by anti-gay jokes.)
Viola Davis added: “We ALL have to
take this racist and homophobic act of violence very personally! My
arms are around you @JussieSmollett. You are loved!”
Out actor George Takei wondered in a
tweet “What kind of country do we live in” and called the attack
“horrific.”
“Four years ago, @Jussie Smollett
came out on my show,” out daytime talk show host Ellen DeGeneres
messaged. “I'm sending him and his family so much love today.”
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former
Vice President Joe Biden were among the politicians who reacted to
the news. Pelosi called the attack “an affront to our humanity,”
while Biden tweeted: “We must stand up and demand that we no longer
give this hate safe harbor, that homophobia and racism have no place
on our streets or in our hearts.”