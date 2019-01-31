Out actor Jussie Smollett's spokesman
said Wednesday night that his client “is at home and recovering”
after being attacked Tuesday morning in Chicago.
Smollett, who is black and came out gay
in 2015, plays gay musician Jamal Lyon on the Fox drama Empire.
According to police, Smollett, 36, was
approached by two men wearing masks as he walked near the Chicago
River in downtown Chicago around 2 A.M. The men shouted racial and
homophobic slurs as they struck the actor in the face. Police also
said in a statement that an “unknown substance” was poured on
Smollett and a rope had been wrapped around his neck.
Smollett told investigators that his
attackers yelled that he was in “MAGA country,” a reference to
President Donald Trump's “Make America Great Again” campaign
slogan.
According to spokesman Anthony
Guglielmi, the attack occurred as Smollett walked to his apartment
following a visit to a sandwich shop.
He said that police are scouring
surveillance videos searching for the attackers and have found
several “persons of interest” but nobody matching the description
Smollett gave.
After the attack, Smollett returned to
his apartment, where his manager called the police. After meeting
with police, the actor went to the hospital at their suggestion.
Guglielmi also said that Smollett
received a threatening letter last week and that the FBI is
investigating the letter.
Smollett, also a musician, is scheduled
to perform Saturday in Los Angeles.