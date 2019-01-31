Actor-singer-YouTube personality
Frankie Grande has split from a relationship with a married couple.
Grande, the older half-brother of
singer and actress Ariana Grande, announced in November that he was
dating married couple Daniel Sinasohn, a legal clerk, and Mike
Pophis, a doctor.
Grande said at the time that he met the
men while hosting a charity gala.
“We met each other, we had common
interests and we started dating. They do take care of me and they
pay for things a lot, which is lovely. It's also my first
relationship in sobriety, which is a lot of things. [I've been sober
for] 17 months and 2 days, so I'm very excited about that. It feels
like I'm a brand new person again,” he said, adding that it was his
first relationship in nine years.
Speaking with Us Weekly, Grande
said that he was no longer seeing the men.
“I am single,” Grande
said. “I've been single for about a month now.”
“I'm super grateful for my last
relationship. I grew so much in it, and at the same time, it wasn't
working out anymore.”
“You have double the highs, double
the excitement … but also double the lows, double the drama,” he
added.
Grande added that the split was
amicable and that they remain friends.