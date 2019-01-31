Actor-singer-YouTube personality Frankie Grande has split from a relationship with a married couple.

Grande, the older half-brother of singer and actress Ariana Grande, announced in November that he was dating married couple Daniel Sinasohn, a legal clerk, and Mike Pophis, a doctor.

Grande said at the time that he met the men while hosting a charity gala.

“We met each other, we had common interests and we started dating. They do take care of me and they pay for things a lot, which is lovely. It's also my first relationship in sobriety, which is a lot of things. [I've been sober for] 17 months and 2 days, so I'm very excited about that. It feels like I'm a brand new person again,” he said, adding that it was his first relationship in nine years.

Speaking with Us Weekly, Grande said that he was no longer seeing the men.

“I am single,” Grande said. “I've been single for about a month now.”

“I'm super grateful for my last relationship. I grew so much in it, and at the same time, it wasn't working out anymore.”

“You have double the highs, double the excitement … but also double the lows, double the drama,” he added.

Grande added that the split was amicable and that they remain friends.