New York state Senator Brad Hoylman, a Democrat, has called on Google to remove an app from its Play store that describes being gay as a “sickness.”

According to NBC News, the app from Arlington, Texas-based Living Hope Ministries promotes therapies that attempt to alter the sexual orientation or gender identity of people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender. Such therapies go by names such as “conversion therapy,” “reparative therapy,” “sexual orientation change efforts” or “ex-gay therapy.”

Apple, Microsoft, and Amazon responded to a petition calling for the app to be removed, taking it down from their online stores. But the app is still live on Google's Play store.

“Google [is] planning to have about 7,000 employees in our Senate district, so I would urge them to remove the app post-haste,” said Hoylman, who authored a recent bill prohibiting such therapies to minors in New York. “I'm hopeful that they'll see the harm that this kind of message sends to the kids and families.”

(Related: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signs transgender rights bill, ban on “ex-gay” therapy.)

“I think Google should do the right thing and remove the app from their store immediately,” he added.

Nearly 50,000 people have signed a Change.org petition calling on Google to remove the app from its online store.

According to its website, Living Hope Ministries “proclaims a Christ-centered, Biblical world-view of sexual expression rooted in one man and one woman in a committed, monogamous, heterosexual marriage for life.”

In December, the religious group denied that it's opposed to people who identify as LGBT.

“I think it's unfortunate that the advocacy group doesn't know what we do and is assuming that we're some hate organization,” the group's Rick Chelette said. “We love gay-identified individuals.”