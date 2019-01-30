Lee Daniels, the openly gay creator of Fox's Empire, on Tuesday reacted to an attack on actor Jussie Smollett.

Smollett, who is black and came out gay in 2015, was attacked early Tuesday morning by two men wearing masks in downtown Chicago. The men hurled racial and homophobic slurs and told Smollett that he was in “MAGA country.”

Smollett, 36, plays Jamal Lyon, a gay character, on Empire.

“It’s taken me a minute to come to social media about this because, Jussie, you are my son,” Daniels said in a video posted on Instagram. “You didn’t deserve nor anybody deserves to have a noose put around your neck, to have bleach thrown on you, to be called 'die faggot, nigger' or whatever they said to you. You are better than that. We are better than that. America is better than that. It starts at home. It starts at home, yo.”

“We have to love each other regardless of what sexual orientation we are because it shows we are united on a united front and no racist fuck can come in and do the things that they did to you. Hold your head up, Jussie. I’m with you. I’ll be there in a minute. It’s just another fucking day in America” Daniels added.

Daniels has previously said that his father beat him because he was gay.

