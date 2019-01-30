Chicago police said Tuesday that they
are investigating an alleged attack on actor Jussie Smollett as a
possible hate crime.
Smollett, who is black and came out gay
in 2015, plays Jamal Lyon on the Fox drama Empire.
According to police, Smollett, 36, was
approached by two men wearing masks as he walked near the Chicago
River in downtown Chicago around 2 A.M. The men shouted racial and
homophobic slurs as they struck the actor in the face. Police also
said in a statement that an “unknown substance” was poured on
Smollett and a rope had been wrapped around his neck. Police did not
mention Smollett by name, but Fox identified the victim as Smollett.
Smollett told investigators that his
attackers yelled that he was in “MAGA country,” a reference to
President Donald Trump's “Make America Great Again” campaign
slogan.
Smollett took himself to the hospital
and is reported to be in good condition.
Smollett is outspoken on LGBT issues
and has criticized the president.
