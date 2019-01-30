Joel Edgerton, the director of the “ex-gay” drama Boy Erased, has offered advice to parents struggling to accept their LGBT kids.

Based on Garrard Conley's 2016 book Boy Erased: A Memoir of Identity, Faith and Family, Boy Erased stars Lucas Hedges as Jared, a college student who is sent to an “ex-gay” camp after he is outed to his conservative parents, played in the film by Nicole Kidman and Russell Crow.

(Related: Garrard Conley: You don't have to be in conversion therapy to be in conversion therapy.)

When asked, “As a result of making the film, what would your advice be to a parent struggling with their child's sexuality?” Edgerton answered: “That love is the path to least resistance.”

“That acceptance keeps a family together. Follow your heart, rather than belief or scripture or other people's opinion,” he added.

Edgerton, who starred in the 2018 film Red Sparrow, also commented on The Miseducation of Cameron Post, last year's critically-acclaimed “ex-gay” drama starring Chloe Grace Moretz.

“Boy Erased and The Miseducation of Cameron Post, they’re on the same shelf,” Edgerton said. “I call it a one, two punch. Anybody that says those two films existing in the same year dilutes something – I point them in the direction of the 50 superhero movies and rom coms that are made every year.”