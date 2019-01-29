Two LGBT protections bills cleared the
Virginia House of Delegates Rules Committee on Monday.
Senate Bill 1109 would prohibit
discrimination in housing on the basis of sexual orientation and
gender identity, while Senate Bill 998 would prohibit such
discrimination in employment.
The bills cleared the House Rules
Committee on Monday and next will head to the General Laws Committee,
which will hear the bills on Thursday. According to the
Washington
Blade, the bills will not be eligible to become law this year
unless they clear the committee by the end of this week.
Both bills have cleared the Senate four
times, including earlier this month, with three previous defeats in
the House.
This year, Equality Virginia launched
its Virginia
Beach for Fairness campaign in support of the bills.