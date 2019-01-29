Two LGBT protections bills cleared the Virginia House of Delegates Rules Committee on Monday.

Senate Bill 1109 would prohibit discrimination in housing on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity, while Senate Bill 998 would prohibit such discrimination in employment.

The bills cleared the House Rules Committee on Monday and next will head to the General Laws Committee, which will hear the bills on Thursday. According to the Washington Blade, the bills will not be eligible to become law this year unless they clear the committee by the end of this week.

Both bills have cleared the Senate four times, including earlier this month, with three previous defeats in the House.

This year, Equality Virginia launched its Virginia Beach for Fairness campaign in support of the bills.