A transgender woman on Thursday announced that she is running for the U.S. Senate in 2020, challenging Republican incumbent Susan Collins of Maine.

Independent Danielle VanHelsing, 36, described Collins as a “terrible senator” who doesn't put the needs of her constituents first.

She also criticized President Donald Trump's policies as they relate to the transgender community, saying that the administration has spurred “so much violence” against transgender people.

Last year, VanHelsing briefly entered a congressional race against Rep. Bruce Poliquin.

According to the Sun Journal, Collins has not made a final decision about whether she will run for re-election but she has begun raising money for her campaign.

If elected to the Senate in 2020, VanHelsing would become the first transgender member of Congress.