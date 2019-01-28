VH1 on Thursday announced the 15 drag
queens who will compete in the reality series' upcoming eleventh
season.
“Just when I think to myself –
‘shedonealreadydonehadherses’ – a new crop of killer queens
sashay their way into my heart and leave me gagging for more,”
executive producer and three-time Emmy-winning host RuPaul Charles
said in a press release announcing season 11. “Dare I say, this
might be the most sickening season of all time.”
The 15 drag queens who will be
competing to win $100,000 and the coveted title of “America's Next
Drag Superstar,” include Vanessa Vanjie-Mateo from Tampa, Florida;
Nina West from Columbus, Ohio; Honey Davenport from New York City;
Yvie Oddly from Denver; Silky Nutmeg Ganache from Chicago; Shuga Cain
from New York City; Rajah O'Hara from Dallas; Plastique Tiara from
Dallas; Mercedes Iman Diamond from Minneapolis; Kahanna Montrese from
Las Vegas; Brooke Lynn Hytes from Nashville, Tennessee; Ariel Versace
from Philadelphia; A'Keria Channel Davenport from Houston; Scarlet
Envy from New York City; and Soju from Chicago.
Vanessa Vanjie-Mateo, the first
eliminated contestant on season 10, makes a return appearance in
season 11.
A
new promo for the upcoming season teases that the contestants
will “go wig or go home.”