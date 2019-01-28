VH1 on Thursday announced the 15 drag queens who will compete in the reality series' upcoming eleventh season.

“Just when I think to myself – ‘shedonealreadydonehadherses’ – a new crop of killer queens sashay their way into my heart and leave me gagging for more,” executive producer and three-time Emmy-winning host RuPaul Charles said in a press release announcing season 11. “Dare I say, this might be the most sickening season of all time.”

The 15 drag queens who will be competing to win $100,000 and the coveted title of “America's Next Drag Superstar,” include Vanessa Vanjie-Mateo from Tampa, Florida; Nina West from Columbus, Ohio; Honey Davenport from New York City; Yvie Oddly from Denver; Silky Nutmeg Ganache from Chicago; Shuga Cain from New York City; Rajah O'Hara from Dallas; Plastique Tiara from Dallas; Mercedes Iman Diamond from Minneapolis; Kahanna Montrese from Las Vegas; Brooke Lynn Hytes from Nashville, Tennessee; Ariel Versace from Philadelphia; A'Keria Channel Davenport from Houston; Scarlet Envy from New York City; and Soju from Chicago.

Vanessa Vanjie-Mateo, the first eliminated contestant on season 10, makes a return appearance in season 11.

A new promo for the upcoming season teases that the contestants will “go wig or go home.”