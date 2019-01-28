For the first time in Super Bowl history, male cheerleaders will perform at this year's championship game.

Quinton Peron and Napoleon Jinnies will be among the cheerleaders cheering on the Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta as the team takes on the New England Patriots, making them the first male cheerleaders to perform at a Super Bowl game.

The men, the first male cheerleaders in the NFL, joined the team at the start of the 2018 season.

During an appearance on Good Morning America on Thursday with their coach Emily Leibert, Peron and Jinnies talked about the milestone.

“I think we can both say we have both been reached out to by so many men that are so excited to try out, and not just men our age but young men trying out for their junior high school dance team or cheer team and high schools, and it’s exciting to see society change a little bit,” Peron said.

“We are extremely excited to see what is going to happen next year,” Jinnies added.