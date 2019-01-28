GLAAD on Sunday released a list of 10
LGBT-inclusive film scripts it would like to see studios producing.
The group's The GLAAD List is curated
from LGBT-inclusive film scripts in Hollywood that have been hosted
on blcklst.com or were included on the 2018 year-end Black List, the
annual survey of Hollywood executives' favorite unproduced
screenplays.
“There is no more reputable source
for discovering quality scripts in Hollywood than The Black List,”
Jeremy Blacklow, director of entertainment media at GLAAD, said in
announcing The GLAAD List. “The Black List’s commitment to
elevating marginalized voices in the film industry is unparalleled
and GLAAD is excited to lock arms with them in helping bring diverse
LGBTQ stories to Hollywood’s attention.”
(Related: GLAAD
Media Awards: Love,
Simon,
The
Favourite,
Pose,
Boy
Erased
among nominees.)
GLAAD's inaugural The GLAAD List
includes the following 10 scripts.
The Ecdysiasts,
by Mary F. Unser - Soon the 13-year periodical cicadas will
emerge from underground by the millions, molt and fill the air with
their joyous, deafening song. Above ground, 13-year-old Trygg is
struggling with his own emergence since the death of his older sister
Katie. When lesbian entomologist Allison Armstrong moves in next
door, she and Trygg become fast friends and make plans to celebrate
the appearance of the cicadas.
The Enclosed, by Chris Basler -
In 13th-century England, Brigid, an anchoress living a hermetic
existence in a church cell, stumbles upon a holy relic that may give
her life new meaning — but when a sinister entity after the relic
threatens her, she’s forced to confide in an impertinent servant
girl with plans of her own.
Me & Tammy Faye at the Betty
Ford Clinic, by Pamela García Rooney - The totally MADE-UP story
of the unlikely bond between a Latina transgender woman and the queen
of Christian televangelism, inspired by the very real life of Tammy
Faye Bakker.
Paragraph 175, by Diane Hanks -
In the storm of persecution that is Hitler's rise to power, two
lovers are torn apart and find themselves on opposite sides of the
conflict: one a prisoner in a concentration camp, the other his
captor.
Queen, by Harry Tarre - Based on
the inspiring true story of the world’s first openly transgender
high school Prom Queen, Corey Rae.
Scott, by Anna Rose Moore -
After her best friend dies, a success-driven lawyer is left with an
unwinnable case – a female inmate’s accusations of rape by her
prison guards. She soon uncovers a massive systemic scandal of sexual
abuse by prison staff and the network used to cover it up.
Three Months, by Jared Frieder -
After being exposed to HIV the weekend of his high school graduation
in 2011, a queer teenager from Miami must survive the three months it
takes to get tested in this coming-of-age dark comedy about shame and
resilience.
Trouble Man, by David Carlson -
The incredible true story of unsung hero Bayard Rustin, the gay
African American architect of the Civil Rights Movement and
right-hand man to Martin Luther King, Jr.
What If?, by Alvaro Garcia
Lecuona - An unassertive 17-year-old turns his high school on its
head when he asks out his crush, a transgender girl.
Your Boy, by Matt Whitaker -
Home for the summer on Long Island, a shy black college student comes
out to his oldest and closest friend. But after an internship in
Manhattan leads him to an exhilarating gay social scene, the
21-year-old is caught between his newly confident lifestyle and the
unpopular straight friend who once knew him best.