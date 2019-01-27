Out actor Anthony Rapp has warned actors not to work with director Bryan Singer.

The Atlantic reported last week on multiple allegations that Singer had sex with underage boys, one as young as 13. Singer, who is bisexual, has previously faced similar allegations. Two weeks prior to the end of production on Bohemian Rhapsody, Singer was fired.

(Related: GLAAD pulls Bohemian Rhapsody nomination over allegations against Bryan Singer.)

In a statement, producer Avi Lerner said that he would continue to work with Singer on the upcoming film Red Sonja.

“I know the difference between agenda driven fake news and reality, and I am very comfortable with this decision,” Lerner said. “In America, people are innocent until proven otherwise.”

Responding to Lerner's statement, Rapp tweeted: “Any actor who agrees to work on this film is complicit in keeping a predator in power and will be put on blast.”

In 2017, Rapp (Star Trek: Discovery) accused Kevin Spacey of sexual misconduct when the two actors were working on Broadway and Rapp was 14. The revelation pressured Spacey to acknowledge for the first time publicly that he was gay and opened the floodgates for other Spacey victims to come forward.