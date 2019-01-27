Out actor Anthony Rapp has warned
actors not to work with director Bryan Singer.
The Atlantic reported last week
on multiple allegations that Singer had sex with underage boys, one
as young as 13. Singer, who is bisexual, has previously faced
similar allegations. Two weeks prior to the end of production on
Bohemian Rhapsody, Singer was fired.
(Related: GLAAD
pulls Bohemian
Rhapsody
nomination over allegations against Bryan Singer.)
In a statement, producer Avi Lerner
said that he would continue to work with Singer on the upcoming film
Red Sonja.
“I know the difference between agenda
driven fake news and reality, and I am very comfortable with this
decision,” Lerner said. “In America, people are innocent until
proven otherwise.”
Responding to Lerner's statement, Rapp
tweeted: “Any actor who agrees to work on this film is complicit in
keeping a predator in power and will be put on blast.”
In 2017, Rapp (Star Trek: Discovery)
accused Kevin Spacey of sexual misconduct when the two actors were
working on Broadway and Rapp was 14. The revelation pressured Spacey
to acknowledge for the first time publicly that he was gay and opened
the floodgates for other Spacey victims to come forward.