New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Friday signed two LGBT bills.

Cuomo signed the bills at a ceremony held at the New York City LGBT Community Center, the Washington Blade reported.

One bill bans therapies that attempt to alter the sexual orientation or gender identity of minors – often called “ex-gay” or conversion therapy – while the other, known as the Gender Expression Non-Discrimination Act (GENDA), prohibits discrimination on the basis of gender identity in the areas of employment, housing, public spaces, and education.

“The Supreme Court says you can discriminate against transgender in the military,” Cuomo said before signing GENDA, referring to the high court's recent order allowing President Donald Trump's ban on transgender troops to take effect. “That's what they said last week. We say today: No, you can't. You cannot discriminate against people by gender identity. Period.”

While GENDA, first introduced 16 years ago, cleared the New York Assembly a total of 11 times, it repeatedly stalled in the Republican-controlled Senate. Democrats regained control of the Senate in November.

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, praised Cuomo in a statement.

“Today, with Governor Cuomo’s signature, New York has made bold, historic progress by making GENDA the law of the land and banning the abusive and life-threatening practice of so-called ‘conversion therapy’ on LGBTQ youth,” HRC President Chad Griffin said. “These laws will literally save lives, and their passage would not have been possible without the tireless work of advocates and allies across New York over the last decade.”