GLAAD on Friday announced nominees for its 30th annual Media Awards.

The announcement was held at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. Actors Mj Rodriguez (Pose) and Nico Santos (Crazy Rich Asians) hosted the announcement.

“The images and stories recognized by the GLAAD Media Awards over the past 30 years raised the bar for LGBTQ inclusion in the media industry and changed the hearts and minds of countless audience members around the world,” GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in announcing the nominees. “This year’s nominees are changing the game by showcasing diverse races, genders, religions, ages, geographies, and genres in ways that challenge misconceptions and inspire LGBTQ acceptance. The 30th anniversary of the GLAAD Media Awards will honor these groundbreaking new LGBTQ stories while remembering the astounding positive cultural change that LGBTQ media representations have achieved.”

Ten films are competing in the Outstanding Film – Limited Release category, including 1985, Boy Erased, Can You Ever Forgive Me?, Disobedience, The Favourite, Hearts Beat Loud, A Kid Like Jake, The Miseducation of Cameron Post, Saturday Church, and We the Animals.

Films competing in the Outstanding Film – Wide Release category are: Blockers, Crazy Rich Asians, Deadpool 2, The Girl in the Spider's Web, and Love, Simon.

(Related: GLAAD pulls Bohemian Rhapsody nomination over allegations against Bryan Singer.)

FX's Pose, the first scripted television series to include a majority transgender cast, is competing in the Outstanding Drama Series category, along with Showtime's Billions, The CW's Black Lighting, ABC's Grey's Anatomy, Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale, CBS' Instinct, Freeform's Shadowhunters, Fox's Star, The CW's Supergirl, and Syfy's Wynonna Earp.

Nominees in the Outstanding Music Artist category include Brandi Carlile, Brockhampton, Christine and the Queens, Hayley Kiyoko, Janelle Monae, Kim Petras, Shea Diamond, Sophie, Troye Sivan, and Years & Years.

Winners will be announced on March 28 in Los Angeles and May 4 in New York City.