GLAAD on Friday announced nominees for
its 30th annual Media Awards.
The announcement was held at the
Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. Actors Mj Rodriguez
(Pose) and Nico Santos (Crazy Rich Asians) hosted the
announcement.
“The images and stories recognized by
the GLAAD Media Awards over the past 30 years raised the bar for
LGBTQ inclusion in the media industry and changed the hearts and
minds of countless audience members around the world,” GLAAD
President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in announcing the nominees.
“This year’s nominees are changing the game by showcasing diverse
races, genders, religions, ages, geographies, and genres in ways that
challenge misconceptions and inspire LGBTQ acceptance. The 30th
anniversary of the GLAAD Media Awards will honor these groundbreaking
new LGBTQ stories while remembering the astounding positive cultural
change that LGBTQ media representations have achieved.”
Ten films are competing in the
Outstanding Film – Limited Release category, including 1985,
Boy Erased, Can You Ever Forgive Me?, Disobedience,
The Favourite, Hearts Beat Loud, A Kid Like Jake,
The Miseducation of Cameron Post, Saturday Church, and
We the Animals.
Films competing in the Outstanding Film
– Wide Release category are: Blockers, Crazy Rich Asians,
Deadpool 2, The Girl in the Spider's Web, and Love,
Simon.
(Related: GLAAD
pulls Bohemian
Rhapsody
nomination over allegations against Bryan Singer.)
FX's Pose, the first scripted
television series to include a majority transgender cast, is
competing in the Outstanding Drama Series category, along with
Showtime's Billions, The CW's Black Lighting, ABC's
Grey's Anatomy, Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale, CBS'
Instinct, Freeform's Shadowhunters, Fox's Star,
The CW's Supergirl, and Syfy's Wynonna Earp.
Nominees in the Outstanding Music
Artist category include Brandi Carlile, Brockhampton, Christine and
the Queens, Hayley Kiyoko, Janelle Monae, Kim Petras, Shea Diamond,
Sophie, Troye Sivan, and Years & Years.
Winners will be announced on March 28
in Los Angeles and May 4 in New York City.