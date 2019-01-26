HRC Foundation on Friday announced that it would honor Earvin “EJ” Johnson at its upcoming Time to THRIVE conference.

The sixth annual event will be held February 15-17 in Anaheim, California.

Johnson, the son of Magic and Cookie Johnson, publicly came out as gay in 2013. After appearing on E!'s Rich Kids of Beverly Hills, Johnson became the subject of his own reality television series, EJNYC, which ran for one season on E!

HRC will honor Johnson with its Upstander Award.

“E.J. is a powerful role model to LGBTQ youth everywhere – showing through his work to end LGBTQ homelessness that all young people deserve a safe and inclusive place to thrive, and an equal chance to succeed in all aspects of their lives,” said Vincent Pompei, Director of HRC's Youth Well-Being Project and Time to THRIVE conference. “Time to THRIVE was founded to provide cutting edge training and resources to educators and other youth-service providers across the country who are committed to the success of all young people, and we are proud to honor E.J. for embodying the values of this inspiring event.”

HRC also announced that Betty DeGeneres, the mother of Ellen DeGeneres, and transgender rights advocate Jazz Jennings would be among the guests attending this year's conference. The group will also honor Judy and Dennis Shepard, the parents of Matthew Shepard, with an Upstander Award during the Time to THRIVE conference.