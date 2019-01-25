Representative Deb Haaland, a Democrat from New Mexico, is displaying a transgender pride flag outside her office in Washington.

“The trans flag is displayed proudly outside my office door today,” Haaland said in a tweet Tuesday. “#ProtectTransTroops.”

Earlier that day, the Supreme Court allowed President Donald Trump's ban on transgender troops to take effect as several cases work their way through the courts.

Earlier this month, Virginia Representative Jennifer Wexton, a Democrat, made headlines when she displayed a transgender flag outside her office.

Democratic Senators Kirsten Gillibrand of New York and Tammy Duckworth of Illinois were among the lawmakers who criticized the Supreme Court's decision.