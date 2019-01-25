Representative Deb Haaland, a Democrat
from New Mexico, is displaying a transgender pride flag outside her
office in Washington.
“The trans flag is displayed proudly
outside my office door today,” Haaland said in a tweet Tuesday.
“#ProtectTransTroops.”
Earlier that day, the Supreme Court
allowed President Donald Trump's ban on transgender troops to take
effect as several cases work their way through the courts.
(Related: Supreme
Court allows Trump's transgender military ban to take effect.)
Earlier this month, Virginia
Representative Jennifer Wexton, a Democrat, made headlines when she
displayed
a transgender flag outside her office.
Democratic Senators Kirsten Gillibrand
of New York and Tammy Duckworth of Illinois were among the lawmakers
who criticized the Supreme Court's decision.